Takeda to explore microbiome for GI disorders in Debiopharm deal

Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) is to in-license a microbiome remodeling program from Swiss company Debiopharm to develop new treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.
The pre-clinical program is focused on narrow spectrum, microbiome remodeling agents targeting a combination of intestinal pathobiont bacterial species while sparing healthy commensal bacteria.
Under the agreement, Takeda will screen and optimize compounds derived from Debiopharm's discovery Debio 1454M program to identify candidates for further development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and other GI disorders.
