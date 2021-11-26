Takeda to take back Replagal rights

Japanese drug majors Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) announced today that Takeda will succeed the manufacturing and marketing approval and the marketing rights of Replagal (agalsidase alfa) for Fabry disease, an α-galactosidase enzyme intravenous (IV) infusion, as of February 15, 2022.
Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma closed down 3.2% at 2,435 yen following the announcement
Replagal was originally developed by Shire, which Takeda acquired for around $62 billion in 2019, at which stage the drug was generating annual global sales nearly $500 million for the UK firm. For the last full year fiscal period, Sumitomo Dainippon recorded around $120 million for the drug.
