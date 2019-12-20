Friday 19 June 2026

Takeda wagers $1 billion on viral cancer therapies deal

Biotechnology
20 December 2019
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In a second licensing deal signed by the Japanese pharma major this week, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) has entered into a billion-dollar deal with privately-held Canadian biotech Turnstone Biologics to develop multiple products from its proprietary vaccinia virus platform targeting a broad range of cancer indications.

The companies will advance Turnstone’s lead program, RIVAL-01, through a worldwide co-development and co-commercialization partnership and will also conduct collaborative discovery efforts to identify additional novel product candidates based on the vaccinia virus platform for future independent development.

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