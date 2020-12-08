Takhzyro approved in China for hereditary angioedema

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Takhzyro (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) announced today.

“The approval of Takhzyro is exciting news for the HAE community in China, ” said Fiona Wardman, the chief regional patient advocate at Hereditary Angioedema International. “HAE is a severe, potentially fatal genetic condition that causes unpredictable, painful, and debilitating swelling attacks. Until now, no modern therapies have been available to HAE patients in the country, and people with HAE rely on anabolic androgens and tranexamic acid for prophylaxis, and fresh frozen plasma for emergencies. The availability of Takhzyro help prevent HAE attacks represents significant progress for those living with this chronic condition,” she noted.



HAE is a rare, genetic disorder estimated to affect about 1 in 50,000 people worldwide. The condition results in recurring attacks of oedema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat, that can be debilitating and painful. Laryngeal attacks that obstruct the airways are potentially life-threatening due to the risk of asphyxiation.

Blockbuster sales projections