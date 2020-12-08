Sunday 11 January 2026

Takhzyro approved in China for hereditary angioedema

Biotechnology
8 December 2020
china_regulator_cnmpa_big

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Takhzyro (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) announced today.

“The approval of Takhzyro is exciting news for the HAE community in China, ” said Fiona Wardman, the chief regional patient advocate at Hereditary Angioedema International. “HAE is a severe, potentially fatal genetic condition that causes unpredictable, painful, and debilitating swelling attacks. Until now, no modern therapies have been available to HAE patients in the country, and people with HAE rely on anabolic androgens and tranexamic acid for prophylaxis, and fresh frozen plasma for emergencies. The availability of Takhzyro help prevent HAE attacks represents significant progress for those living with this chronic condition,” she noted.

HAE is a rare, genetic disorder estimated to affect about 1 in 50,000 people worldwide. The condition results in recurring attacks of oedema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat, that can be debilitating and painful. Laryngeal attacks that obstruct the airways are potentially life-threatening due to the risk of asphyxiation.

Blockbuster sales projections

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda's Takhzyro approved in Japan for HAE
29 March 2022
Biotechnology
HAE attacks reduced with Takeda's Takhzyro
5 June 2019
Biotechnology
Takeda posts positive Ph III results for Takhzyro in patients with hereditary angioedema
13 November 2020
Biotechnology
Shire gains EU approval for rare disease therapy Takhzyro
30 November 2018


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze