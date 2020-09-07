Talazoparib shows hint of considerable added benefit in breast cancer, says IQWiG

Talazoparib is another drug from the substance class of PARP inhibitors, which also includes olaparib and rucaparib, for example, to have been approved this year for the treatment of breast cancer.

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) won approval for Talzenna (talazoparib) in the European Union in June last year.

Besides, patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine-based therapy, unless this therapy is unsuitable for them.