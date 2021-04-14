Sunday 11 January 2026

Tango Therapeutics to go public via merger with BCTG Acquisition

Biotechnology
14 April 2021
tango_therapeutics_company

US biotech Tango Therapeutics has signed a deal with BCTG Acquisition (Nasdaq: BCTG), a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by San Diego's Boxer Capital, to go public through a reverse merger.

On closing of the transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, the company will be named Tango Therapeutics and led by Dr Barbara Weber, president and chief executive of Tango.

Tango Therapeutics common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TNGX. The combined company is expected to receive gross proceeds of around $353 million at the closing of the transaction (assuming no redemptions from BCTG’s trust account).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead steps up Tango collaboration
18 August 2020
Biotechnology
Swedish firm sells pre-clinical program to Tango Therapeutics
16 March 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead 'Tangoes' into nearly $2 billion I-O cancer deal
31 October 2018
Biotechnology
$80 million financing for Tango Therapeutics
14 August 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze