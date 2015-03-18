Thursday 8 January 2026

Targeted therapies offer novel treatment modalities for breast cancer

Biotechnology
18 March 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Despite the availability of around 25 drugs for the treatment of breast cancer, the unmet need in the global market is vast.To address this drawback, pharmaceutical companies have established a robust pipeline that currently has about 52 drugs in development. While chemotherapy remains the most important class of drugs for breast cancer treatment, the trend toward targeted drugs is on the rise, according to new research.

New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, A Competitive Analysis of the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, finds that the market earned revenues of approximately $10.0 billion in 2014 and estimates this to reach $13.38 billion in 2018.

Breast cancer drugs are expensive and have placed a huge burden on patients and health insurance agencies. The lack of effective therapies, especially for triple negative breast cancer, is another excruciating challenge.

“The emergence of a new class of targeted therapies is likely to redefine the survival rates of patients with triple-negative cancers,” saidFrost & Sullivan health care senior research analystSriram Radhakrishnan, adding: “Poly-adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase or PARP-based targeted therapies are under development and are expected to effectively treat breast cancers.”

Although Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Tykerb (lapatinib) are the only targeted therapeutics available for breast cancer, the recently approved Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) and Perjeta (pertuzumab), both from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), will bolster the portfolio of targeted drugs.

Key drugs to watch between 2015 and 2017 are:

  • ABT-888 from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV);
  • NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) from Galena Biopharma; (Nasdaq: GALE);
  • palbociclib from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE);
  • NKTR-102 from Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR); and
  • CT-P6 from South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270)

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze