Tavneos approved for ANCA-associated vasculitis in Japan

Switzerland’s Vifor Pharma Group (SWX: VIFN) has announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health and Labor Welfare has granted its partner, Kissei Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4547), marketing authorization approval for Tavneos (avacopan).
The approval has come in granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), the two main types of ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and severe autoimmune renal disease with high unmet medical need.
