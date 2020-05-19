Tecentriq clocks up fifth US lung cancer approval

Roche’s (ROG: SIX) immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq (atezolizumab) continues its charge in lung cancer with another approval in the USA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tecentriq as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression or PD-L1 stained tumor-infiltrating covering at least 10% of the tumor area, as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumour aberrations.

Significant survival benefit versus chemotherapy