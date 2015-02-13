Tecfidera, first-line oral treatment for multiple sclerosis, approved in India

US biotech major Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Indian subsidiary has received approval of the first oral therapy for multiple sclerosis, Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), for people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
The new drug, which is already approved in the USA, Europe and other countries, will be available in the Indian market, commencing the second week of February 2015, said Biogen Idec India. For full-year 2014, Tecfidera revenues were $2.9 billion (compared with $876.1 million in 2013) consisting of $2.4 billion in US sales and $483 million in sales outside the USA.
First oral drug for RRMS cleared for marketing in India
