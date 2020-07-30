Teva files for Ajovy approval in Japan, where it is changing strategy

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) announced that its partner, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578), has submitted an application to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan to obtain manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for Ajovy (fremanezumab) injection for the preventive treatment of migraine.

“This is an exciting milestone that delivers on our global mission to improve patients’ lives by advancing potential new treatment options,” said Gianfranco Nazzi, executive vice president, international markets at Teva, adding: “Driven by the aspiration to bring high-value products to patients, we are pleased to be one step closer to making Ajovy available as a treatment option to patients in Japan living with migraine.”

Ajovy is under development in Japan by Otsuka as part of a May 2017 exclusive license agreement for development and sales of the drug in Japan, which generated an upfront payment of $50 million to Teva.