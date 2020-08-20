Teva's migraine prevention drug available in Canada

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) today announced the availability in Canada of Ajovy (fremanezumab) 225mg solution for subcutaneous injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month.

Ajovy is the first and only anti-CGRP drug approved in Canada, the European Union, and the USA that offers quarterly or monthly dosing regimens for the preventive treatment of migraine. Ajovy is currently available in a latex-free prefilled syringe.

The Canadian price of the produce was not mentioned, but the US Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC or “list price”) for the Ajovy autoinjector is $603.20.