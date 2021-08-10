TGA provisional appro for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional registration to the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Australia for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older, with the news sending the vaccine’s producer, US biotech firm Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) shares up 17.1% to $484.47 by close of trading yesterday.
Delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Australia is expected to commence in the second half of September, noted the company, which recorded $5.9 billion in revenues for its vaccine in the first half of this year.
“I want to thank the government of Australia for their collaboration and for the confidence they have demonstrated in COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna with this decision,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna. “As we seek to protect people around the world with our COVID-19 vaccine, we look forward to continuing discussions with the Australian government about potentially establishing local mRNA manufacturing capabilities,” he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze