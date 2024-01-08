The ADC revolution: Journey to $40 billion+ market by 2030

While the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market has exploded over the last several years, generating $6.6 billion in sales globally in 2022, it is still early days for this rapidly growing class of drugs, according to Leerink Partners analyst Dr Andrew Berens.
Consensus expects the global ADC market to generate over $42 billion in 2030, reflecting a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. ADC-related deals generated over $90 billion in upfront value from 2018 to 2023 (>$77 billion in M&A, >$13 billion in licensing deals), a trend that Dr Berens thinks is likely to continue.
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