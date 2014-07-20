The price of NOT curing hepatitis C - by Robert Zirkelbach

Over the past few months, there has been increased focus on the price of a new cure for hepatitis C, with some stakeholders arguing that the country cannot afford to pay for this new treatment, writes Robert Zirkelbach, senior vice president of communications at trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

But what is often left out of these discussions is the price all of us will pay if we are unable to develop new treatments and new cures for some of the most debilitating and costly diseases affecting Americans, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer's.

A previous report from Milliman, written before the most recent treatments became available, highlights the unsustainable cost burden on society of treating patients with hepatitis C. This analysis projected that without new treatments and cures for hepatitis C annual medical costs for patients with this disease would more than double from $30 billion to over $85 billion over the next 20 years - an unsustainable trend.