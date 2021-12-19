Monday 12 January 2026

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to December 17, 2021

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
19 December 2021


By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Last week saw more M&A announcements, first with Pfizer revealing its planned acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion, with the aim of expanding its immune-inflammatory portfolio including etrasimod, then with Australia’s CSL Limited confirming rumors that it will take over Swiss firm Vifor Pharma for $11.7 billion, to extend its portfolio into the cardiovascular and nephrology sectors. On the deal-making front, Horizon Therapeutics entered an agreement to acquire Alpine Immune Sciences’ autoimmune and inflammatory diseases program that could cost it $1.9 billion. Also, French biotech Genfit landed a lucrative deal with Ipsen for its biliary cholangitis (PBC) candidate elafibranor.

Pfizer starts to put its vaccine cash to use

