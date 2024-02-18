The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 16, 2024

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
M&A continued to feature in the news last week, as Gilead Sciences announced plans to acquire fellow USA-based CymaBay Therapeutics and its liver disease candidate seladelpar for around $4.3 billion. On a negative development, AN2 Therapeutics saw its market capitalization crash 74% after it revealed it is pausing enrollment of a Phase III study of epetraborole in lung cancer, Also of note, Brii Biosciences announced another research collaboration with VBI Vaccines in lung cancer. Sarepta Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application for an extended indication for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug Elevidys.
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