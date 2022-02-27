The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 25, 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Among significant news last week, US biotech Synairgen’s COVID-19 therapy SNG001 missed endpoints in a Phase III study of hospitalized patients. BioNTech announced a deal with fellow German company Medigene for the discovery of cancer immunotherapeutics. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have now developed Phase III clinical trial data that prepares then for regulatory filings for their investigational COVID-19 vaccine. US biotech Moderna released financial results last Thursday that were very much focussed on the performance of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax. Also, Amicus Therapeutics announced that its planned SPAC deal with ARYA Sciences has been terminated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze