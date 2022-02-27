Sunday 11 January 2026

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 25, 2022

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
27 February 2022
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among significant news last week, US biotech Synairgen’s COVID-19 therapy SNG001 missed endpoints in a Phase III study of hospitalized patients. BioNTech announced a deal with fellow German company Medigene for the discovery of cancer immunotherapeutics. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have now developed Phase III clinical trial data that prepares then for regulatory filings for their investigational COVID-19 vaccine. US biotech Moderna released financial results last Thursday that were very much focussed on the performance of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax. Also, Amicus Therapeutics announced that its planned SPAC deal with ARYA Sciences has been terminated.

Synairgen’s SPRNTER trial pulls up short

