Monday 12 January 2026

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 4, 2022

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
6 February 2022
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Among last week’s notable news, Pfizer and Ionis pulled the plug on the development of their cholesterol candidate vupanorsen, with rights to the drug returned to Ionis. US biotech Biogen last week exercised its option to co-develop cancer candidate mosunetuzumab, paying Roche a one-time fee of $30 million to do so. Separately, Biogen also released financial results for 2021, along with business development plans as it tries to overcome the disappointment of its Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. Also, cell therapy developer Orchard Therapeutics gained clearance in England and Wales for its gene therapy Libmeldy for a rare disease affecting babies, which at a list price of around $3.8 million is seen as the most expensive drug in the world, although this has been heavily discounted.

Vupanorsen discontinuation impact for Ionis' pipeline, raises questions on ANGPTL3

Last Monday, Pfizer announced discontinuation of vupanorsen after review of Phase IIB results, returning the asset to Ionis. Commenting on the news, SVB Leerink Research analyst Dr Mani Foroohar noted that the Phase IIb trial of the ANGPTL3-targeting ASO in dyslipidemia patients demonstrated statistically-significant reductions in ANGPTL3, triglycerides, and non-HDL-C late last year, though at the cost of dose-dependent AST/ALT elevations, and observed increases in liver fat. Pfizer concluded that the magnitude of non-HDL-C and triglyceride reduction falling below the desired range, combined with the dose-dependent safety signals, made continuation of the program untenable (a decision that seems reasonable to us).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE says no to Orchard's new high-priced gene therapy
12 July 2021
Biotechnology
Long-term clinical outcomes with Libmeldy in children with early-onset MLD
22 January 2022
Biotechnology
ASH 2021: Positive pivotal data for novel cancer immunotherapy mosunetuzumab
13 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Phase IIb clinical study of vupanorsen meets its primary endpoint
26 November 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze