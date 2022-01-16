The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 14, 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Among last week’s notable announcements, US pharma giant Pfizer said it has entered into a gene base editing collaboration with Beam Therapeutics, which involves an upfront $300 million and up to $1.35 billion in milestones. Germany’s Bayer moved further into cell and gene therapies, announcing a $1 billion deal with Mammoth Biosciences. US biotech Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai took a hit last Tuesday, when the US federal insurer, Medicare, announced restrictions on the availability of their controversially approved Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. Also, US drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals gained an additional approval for its cystic fibrosis drug Kaftrio from the European Commission.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze