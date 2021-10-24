The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to October 22, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
Of the significant news last week, US biopharma company Atea Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced disappointing Phase III results with its COVID-19 antiviral candidate AT-527, which is partnered with Swiss giant Roche. Last Sunday, US biotechs Biogen and Ionis Pharma released mixed new data on their amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) candidate tofersen (BIIB067). There was better news from Valneva, which presented positive new Phase III results for its coronavirus virus vaccine VLA2001 and from Sio Gene Therapies on Thursday, when it released early-stage results for AXO-AAV-GM1 in the treatment of gangliosidosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze