Theraclone out-licenses HIV bNAbs to Gilead

US privately-held drug developer Theraclone Sciences has entered into an agreement with biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) under which the latter received an exclusive license to develop and commercialize products incorporating Theraclone’s broadly neutralizing HIV-antibodies for therapeutic applications in HIV.

These broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) were discovered in collaboration with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and The Scripps Research Institute using Theraclone’s proprietary I-STAR technology. The I-STAR technology allows for the rapid testing of tens of thousands of fully-human antibodies to find those with exceptional biological functions and activities.

Commercial terms of the licensing accord