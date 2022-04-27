Third clinical program bought by AI-based microbiome specialist

Chinese start-up Xbiome, an AI-based microbiome drug development company, has acquired the clinical-stage M201 program from Californian firm Assembly Biosciences (Nasdaq: ASMB).

Xbiome, a portfolio company of Beijing-based venture capital fund Legend Capital, was founded in 2017 with the goal of tackling unmet medical needs through various modalities of microbiome therapeutics.

The purchase, for which financial particulars were not published, adds a third clinical-stage program to the company’s rapidly growing pipeline.