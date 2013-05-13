Third milestone for Neovacs in the Tracker program for rheumatoid arthritis

French biotech firm Neovacs (Alternext Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, has received 414,839 euros ($538,129) from the French Innovation agency Oseo following achievement of a third milestone in early April, under the schedule agreed between the parties as part of the Tracker Project in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The Oseo funding for the project totals 6.4 million euros for Neovacs, of which 3.5 million euros have already been received (including the current payment).