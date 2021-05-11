Third-quarter submission now looks likely for Novavax

Slow progress in preparing regulatory submissions will see US vaccines developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) send its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for approval in the third quarter at the earliest.

In an earnings call discussing first quarter results, chief executive Stanley Erck said the firm was “delayed from where we thought we would be at this point.”

He added: “Now, we’re giving guidance that nearly all of the major challenges have been overcome and we can clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”