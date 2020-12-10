Third regulatory submission for Alzheimer's hopeful

Following regulatory bids in Europe and Japan, aducanumab developers Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523) have now formally submitted for approval in Japan.

The treatment has shown promise in treating Alzheimer’s, with tests showing it can slow clinical decline in people with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia.

The candidate is under consideration in the USA with Priority Review, with a decision expected by March 7, 2021. The European regulator started working on its review around a month ago.