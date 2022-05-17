Third target identified in BenevolentAI collab with AstraZeneca

AI specialist BenevolentAI (Euronext: BAI) has announced a key accomplishment in its collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), resulting in a milestone payment.

AstraZeneca has selected an additional novel target in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) for its drug development portfolio, the third such novel target from the collaboration.

The collaboration centers around the Benevolent Platform, a disease-agnostic drug discovery platform that is capable of generating novel targets at scale.