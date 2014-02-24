ThromboGenics explores “strategic options” for the company

Belgian biotech firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) revealed this morning that it has retained financial advisor Morgan Stanley to explore “strategic options” – often a euphemism for a sale - for the company.

This decision is intended to increase the company’s ability to realize the significant commercial potential of its ophthalmic drug Jetrea (ocriplasmin) in the USA, and to fully capitalize on the company’s proven product development capabilities. US sales of the injectable drug have so far failed to meet expectations. ThromboGenics’ shares rose 10.2% to 20.68 euros in early trading.