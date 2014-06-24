ThromboGenics plans to remain independent

In response to market rumors, Belgian biotech firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) today issues an update on the Strategic Review process that was initiated in February this year (The Pharma Letter February 24).

Following an assessment of various strategic options including a sale of the entire company, the board of directors of ThromboGenics has decided to continue as a stand-alone company, and to pursue discussions for a potential partnership for the commercialization of its ophthalmic drug Jetrea (ocriplasmin) in the USA. The company will provide a further update at the time of its 2014 half year reporting on August 28.

US sales of Jetrea have so far failed to meet expectations. Outside the USA the injectable drug is marketed under license by Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) ophthalmic subsidiary Alcon.