ThromboGenics starts Jetrea roll-out in USA

With the launch of its Jetrea (ocriplasmin) in the USA imminent, Belgian drugmaker ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) has seen upward activity in its share price, likely reflects expectations for premium pricing and with this now achieved, focus shifts to launch dynamics, note analysts at Edison Investment Research.
Product launches can be difficult to forecast accurately, and the share price suggests high expectations. However, a positive European Union recommendation in coming weeks is likely to provide near-term support, they say.
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