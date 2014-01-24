TiGenix to sell Dutch manufacturing facility to PharmaCell

Belgian cell therapy firm TiGenix (NYSE Euronext: TIG) has signed an agreement for the sale of its state-of-the-art Dutch production facility to Netherlands-based PharmaCell for a total consideration of 5.75 million euros ($7.8 million).
PharmaCell, a leading European-based contract manufacturing organization active in the area of cell therapy and regenerative medicine, is to acquire the shares of TiGenix' wholly-owned subsidiary TiGenix BV, which holds the Dutch manufacturing facility.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze