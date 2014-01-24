TiGenix to sell Dutch manufacturing facility to PharmaCell

Belgian cell therapy firm TiGenix (NYSE Euronext: TIG) has signed an agreement for the sale of its state-of-the-art Dutch production facility to Netherlands-based PharmaCell for a total consideration of 5.75 million euros ($7.8 million).

PharmaCell, a leading European-based contract manufacturing organization active in the area of cell therapy and regenerative medicine, is to acquire the shares of TiGenix' wholly-owned subsidiary TiGenix BV, which holds the Dutch manufacturing facility.