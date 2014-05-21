Timing of AstraZeneca’s positive pipeline announcement “pertinent” in wake of takeover battle with Pfizer, say GlobalData analysts

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) may have more ammunition to deliver on promises made to investors during the takeover battle with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), following the release from MedImmune – AstraZeneca’s biologics R&D subsidiary – of Phase IIb clinical trial results for two of its key pipeline biologic agents, say analysts with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The positive top-line results, announced by MedImmune earlier this month, included data for mavrilimumab, a potential agent for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and sifalimumab, which targets systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).