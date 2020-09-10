Tolerability could help Nubeqa stand out in prostate cancer

Full results from the Phase III ARAMIS trial of Nubeqa (darolutamide) have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Nubeqa is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) under development by German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and originator Orion Corp (Nasdaq: OMX), from Finland.

Results from ARAMIS, which were presented at the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in May 2020, show a positive impact on overall survival (OS) in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).