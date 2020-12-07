Tonix shares jump on Phase III fibromyalgia data

Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TNXP) were up by more than a third after 90 minutes of trading on Monday.

The US biopharma had just announced that TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) met the pre-specified primary endpoint, significantly reducing daily pain compared to placebo, in participants with fibromyalgia in the Phase III RELIEF study.

'New hope'