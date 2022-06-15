Top-line results for bexmarilimab across 10 advanced solid tumors

London-listed Finnish biotech firm Faron Pharmaceuticals (AIM: FARN) today announces 12-month top-line overall survival results from its Phase I/II MATINS (Macrophage Antibody To INhibit immune Suppression) study investigating the safety and efficacy of bexmarilimab monotherapy (trade named Clevegen) in 10 different hard-to-treat metastatic or inoperable solid tumor cohorts.

Positive market reaction pushed Faron’s shares up 5.6% to 224.44 pence initially, but the stock fell back as the morning progressed.

The analysis showed that 65% (11/17) of patients who benefited from treatment with bexmarilimab (partial response + stable disease rate) were alive at 12-months compared to 11% (8/73) of patients who did not benefit from treatment. The strongest survival benefit was seen in checkpoint refractory melanoma and cholangiocarcinoma where 12-month survival was 100% among patients who benefited from bexmarilimab treatment and 0% for patients who did not benefit from treatment. The analysis includes 90 patients from the trial who received three courses of treatment and had their scheduled tumor imaging at cycle four and 12-month survival follow-up completed.



“The updated survival data from the MATINS trial are significant, especially when you consider the patient population in this trial,” said Dr Daruka Mahadevan, chief, Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology, Mays Cancer Center, University of Texas Health, San Antonio. “These are heavily pre-treated patients with significantly advanced disease. It’s highly encouraging that an anti-tumor immune response was activated and that two-thirds of the patients who benefited from treatment had a durable response lasting at least 12-months,” he noted.



The ongoing open label Phase I/II MATINS clinical trial is investigating the safety and efficacy of bexmarilimab, Faron's wholly-owned novel precision cancer immunotherapy targeting Clever-1, a receptor known to be expressed on immunosuppressive macrophages in the tumor microenvironment. In the MATINS trial, bexmarilimab is being investigated as a potential monotherapy in patients with solid tumors who have exhausted all other treatment options.