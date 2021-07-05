Monday 12 January 2026

Topical JAKs set to be a major force in atopic dermatitis space

Biotechnology
5 July 2021
jak_protein_shutterstock_large

Topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are becoming a major force in the atopic dermatitis (AD) space, according to a new research report.

An increasing number of JAK agents are filling the early and late-stage pipeline, says GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that, of the 98 pipeline agents, eight are JAKs - with six of these being topical formulations.

JAK inhibitors can combat AD at the immune system level due to their broad inhibitory effect. They are being developed in both oral and topical formulations, which target both mild-to-moderate and moderate-to-severe respectively. Thus, targeting an array of patient groups; younger patients will be able to tolerate the topical agents more especially for mild-to-moderate leading to better compliance. There may be a relatively small amount of JAKs on the market now but JAKs are set to revolutionise the AD space,” commented Ramla Salad, pharma analyst at GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Incyte shares results for ruxolitinib in the treatment of vitiligo at WCD
15 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Dermatologists' views on Dupixent and Eucrisa
3 February 2018
Biotechnology
FDA approves Incytes' Jakafi, first drug to treat MF; advisory panel backs Pfizer's Prevnar 13 for adults
17 November 2011
Biotechnology
JAK inhibitors dealt blow with FDA review outcome
2 September 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze