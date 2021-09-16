Monday 12 January 2026

Touchlight extends funding round to $125 million as demand for its dbDNA grows rapidly

16 September 2021
UK-based biotech Touchlight has announced an extension of its fundraising round to a current aggregate total of $125 million (£92 million GBP). The round was led by Bridford Investments Limited and Novator Partners.

Demand for Touchlight’s proprietary synthetic DNA vector, dbDNA, has grown rapidly in the last year. The latest aspect of its ongoing fundraise will be used to support Touchlight in its mission to be the world’s leading synthetic DNA manufacturer and drive the genetic medicine revolution.

Bridford and Novator will support Touchlight through investments in additional manufacturing capacity, R&D, and growth initiatives, and by leveraging their strong healthcare expertise. Touchlight is expanding the footprint of its Hampton-based facilities to enable production of up to 1 kilogram of GMP DNA per month once operational in second quarter 2022.

Expanding headcount

In addition, Touchlight is significantly expanding its team this year. From a headcount of 65 in January, the company anticipates growth to more than 125 by the end of this year. This expansion includes assembling dedicated commercial and marketing operations in the UK and North America.

Touchlight also continues to drive innovative biomedical approaches through genetic medicines, such as DNA vaccine development for both COVID-19 and  head and neck cancer, alongside  synthetic DNA-based antibody research in collaboration with Vanderbilt University and DARPA.

