Tough road ahead for uniQure's AMT-130 in Huntington's disease

Dutch gene therapy company uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) recently announced the enrolment of the first two patients in the second cohort of a Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130, a micro ribonucleic acid (miRNA) gene therapy, in development for Huntington’s disease (HD).
Considering the pressing need for a DMT and the limited pipeline candidates, AMT-130 will have a great opportunity to become a game changer for HD in the next ten years if it is deemed effective in trials, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
Though this is a promising step towards advancing the development of this disease-modifying therapy (DMT) in a disease with significant unmet clinical need, AMT-130 still has a long and challenging road to prove its safety and impact on modifying HD progression, while also tackling the anticipated high cost of the treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze