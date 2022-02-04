Trametinib represents potential new standard-of-care in ovarian cancer

A study led by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported in The Lancet that the MEK inhibitor trametinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 52% compared to standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma.

Trametinib is market by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) under the trade name Mekinist and is used in combination with Tafinlar (dabrafenib), with the combo product generating 2021 sales of $1.7 billion for the company.

The international, multicenter Phase II/III trial led by Dr David Gershenson, professor of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine is the first positive randomized clinical trial of any therapy to demonstrate significantly increased progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) in low-grade serous carcinoma, a rare and understudied form of ovarian cancer.