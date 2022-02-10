Monday 12 January 2026

Transgene appoints Steven Bloom as CBO

Biotechnology
10 February 2022
French immunotherapeutics-focussed biotech firm Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) has appointed Steven Bloom as vice president, chief business officer with immediate effect.

Mr Bloom will join Transgene’s executive committee to lead global business development strategy, alliance management and program management of the company, with a focus on building a strong visibility in the USA as part of establishing Transgene as a leader in virus-based immunotherapies worldwide.

“We welcome Steven to the Transgene management team and are delighted to appoint a professional of his caliber to lead our global business development activities,” said chief executive Hedi Ben Brahim, adding: “We are in a strong position for him to leverage the powerful pipeline of multi-armed oncolytic virus therapies and individualized vaccines that we have built using our proprietary technology platforms Invir.IO and myvac respectively. His skills will be invaluable to support our partnering goals and to reinforce Transgene’s position as a leading innovator in the immuno-oncology space.”

