Transthyretin amyloidosis market tipped to reach $14.1 billion by 2029

23 July 2020
The transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) market is expected to grow from $585 million in 2019 to $14.1 billion in 2029 across the seven major markets, according to GlobalData.

This would put the market on course for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5%, says the company's latest report, titled Transthyretin Amyloidosis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029.

The report states that growth will be driven by the surge in development of drug therapies of varying mechanisms, and the overall rise in diagnosed patient population due to a much-needed increase in awareness and understanding of the disease among clinicians and the public.

