Travere shares soar on sparsentan results

US biopharma Travere Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TVTX) has announced positive top-line interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase III PROTECT study of sparsentan, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
Travere’s share price shot up by 15% on Monday, when the results were announced.
"We look forward to engaging with regulators as we prepare for accelerated approval submissions beginning in the first half of next year"The PROTECT study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance, demonstrating a greater than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment, compared to the active control irbesartan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze