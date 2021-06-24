Monday 12 January 2026

Tregs firm Abata Therapeutics launches with $95 million financing

Biotechnology
24 June 2021
Third Rock Ventures has announced the launch of Abata Therapeutics, a company focused on translating the biology of regulatory T cells (Tregs) into transformational medicines for patients living with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and other severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Based in Boston, USA, the company – first seeded by Third Rock Ventures and ElevateBio – has secured $95 million in Series A funding led by Third Rock Ventures, with participation from a diverse syndicate of investors, including ElevateBio, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Invus, Samsara BioCapital and the JDRF T1D Fund.

“Millions of people worldwide suffer from autoimmune diseases, and the majority of patients, including those with progressive MS, have inadequate or no therapeutic options,” said Samantha Singer, president and chief executive of Abata. “The ideal treatment for autoimmune disease would be active only at the site of disease, counteract the full range of complex inflammatory mechanisms, promote tissue recovery and last for years. This is a Treg’s native role in the immune system. At Abata, we’re harnessing Tregs as targeted therapies to alter the course of serious autoimmune disease and succeed where others have failed,” added Ms Singer, who was previously vice president of corporate strategy and chief of staff to the chief executive officer at Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).

Abata’s product engine and pipeline

