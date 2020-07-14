Sunday 11 January 2026

Tremfya wins US approval in PsA

14 July 2020
Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tremfya (guselkumab) for adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

Tremfya becomes the first treatment approved for active PsA that selectively inhibits interleukin (IL)-23, a naturally occurring cytokine that is involved in normal inflammatory and immune responses associated with the symptoms of PsA.

Studies show that up to 30% of the more than eight million Americans living with psoriasis will also develop PsA. There is currently no cure for the disease and, despite available treatments, many people living with PsA are still searching for more options that can help alleviate their symptoms and provide some relief.

