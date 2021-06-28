Monday 12 January 2026

Trial starts of new AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab to protect against variants

28 June 2021
The first participants in a Phase II/III trial for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 variant vaccine AZD2816 have been vaccinated.

In total around 2,250 participants across the UK, South Africa, Brazil "It is important we continue to stay ahead of genetically distinct variants"and Poland will take part in the trial to assess the new vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated adults.

AZD2816 will be administered to individuals who have previously been fully vaccinated with two doses of Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, at least three months after their last injection.

