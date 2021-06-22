Trial win boosts confidence in antibody treatment for coronavirus

While GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) got off to a slow start in its bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the company looks set to make an increasingly meaningful contribution in the months to come.
With final positive Phase III data from the COMET-ICE trial, the British drugmaker and Californian firm Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) are ready to submit formally for approval for sotrovimab in the second part of 2021.
The firms already have an emergency approval in the USA for the investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, and the European regulator has initiated a rolling review of the data.
