Monday 12 January 2026

Trial win boosts confidence in antibody treatment for coronavirus

Biotechnology
22 June 2021
glaxo_gsk_glaxosmithkline_big

While GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) got off to a  slow start in its bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the company looks set to make an increasingly meaningful contribution in the months to come.

With final positive Phase III data from the COMET-ICE trial, the British drugmaker and Californian firm Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) are ready to submit formally for approval for sotrovimab in the second part of 2021.

The firms already have an emergency approval in the USA for the investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, and the European regulator has initiated a rolling review of the data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Emerging COVID-19 Omicron variants tackled by ExeVir’s therapeutic antibodies
15 January 2024
Biotechnology
Adagio rises, as it updates on ADG20 COVID-19 antibody program
15 November 2021
Biotechnology
Vir Biotech craters, as VIR-2482 misses in prevention of seasonal flu A
21 July 2023
Biotechnology
GSK pulls out of covid collaboration with Vir Biotechnology
14 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze