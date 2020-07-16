Tricida tanks as FDA identifies veverimer deficiencies

US biotech Tricida (Nasdaq: TCDA) opened more than a third lower on Thursday after announcing a setback relating to veverimer, the company’s orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
As part of its ongoing review of Tricida’s New Drug Application (NDA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements at this time.
"We are surprised and disappointed by this news"
