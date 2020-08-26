Trilaciclib's regulatory advancement signals a significant moment for supportive cancer care

Trilaciclib’s new drug application (NDA) acceptance signals a significant moment for cancer patients that need support with chemotherapy-induced toxicities - further highlighted by the fact that the therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.
By being able to preserve bone marrow and immune system function, trilaciclib’s mechanism of action (MoA) of CDK4/6 inhibition represents an opportunity to address the problem of myelosuppression at a more upstream level, compared to the current rescue interventions such as increasing production of neutrophils or red blood cells in patients, which impart a reactive solution, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
