Triumvira Immunologics raises $55 million in financing round

Biotechnology
27 August 2020
Privately-held US biopharma company Triumvira Immunologics has successfully completed a $55 million Series A financing round.

The financing was co-led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE), and Northpond Ventures. Additional investors include Oceanpine Capital and Viva Biotech Holdings, and existing investors include Bloom Burton & Co and the Centre for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy (C3i).

Triumvira is committed to develop novel T-cell therapies that are safer and more efficacious than current cell therapy cancer treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies. This financing will enable Triumvira to advance multiple autologous and allogeneic programs into the clinic for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

“With so many engineered T-cell therapy companies developing new T-cell technologies, it is all about differentiation,” said Dr Paul Lammers, president and chief executive of Triumvira. “We are excited to have a strong group of investors join our Series A syndicate, who believe in the promise of our proprietary TAC technology, which incorporates an innovative, well-differentiated, and patented design. As we develop our technology that has the potential to be used in treating both hematological and solid tumors, we hope to show that differentiation in clinical trials soon and provide a significant benefit to cancer patients,” he added.

