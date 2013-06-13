Turkey's NSCLC drug market forecast to expand at 7% a year through 2017

From 2012 to 2017, the non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market in Turkey will increase at an annual rate of 7%, reaching a value of $73 million in 2017, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
The Emerging Markets report, titled Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer in Turkey, also finds that recent changes in Turkey’s reimbursement policy will lead to continued uptake of two of the most expensive current therapies, Roche's Tarceva (erlotinib) and pemetrexed (Eli Lilly's Alimta, generics), which will drive growth in this market. The market will also be sustained by a growing incident population, by the launch of several new branded therapies and by persistent use of branded agents.
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